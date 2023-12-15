President emphasises crucial role of literature in societal progress

LAHORE, Dec 15 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday emphasised the crucial role of literature and social sciences in societal progress.

Addressing the First Dr Jamil Jalibi Adabi Award ceremony, the president challenged the perception that the two fields lack earning opportunities, asserting that “a balanced individual incorporates both passion and science”.

He said the United Nations’ failure in delivering justice to the nations like Kashmir, Vietnam, Korea, and Palestine was because of the diminishing role of literature.

President Alvi urged a harmonious balance in life, highlighting the importance of literature in fostering critical thinking.

He commended efforts for promoting the Urdu literature and denounced restricting knowledge through excessive copyright measures.

The president regretted the declining trend of book reading, and hoped that such award ceremonies would help promote literature.

Awards were presented to Yasmin Hameed for translating “Janobi Asia ki Muntakhib Nazmain,” Khurram Shehzad for research and criticism, and Naseem Jaferi for children’s literature.

President Alvi acknowledged Dr Khawar Jamil for his contributions to the Urdu literature, fostering appreciation for the literature’s enduring value.

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Professor Khalid Mehmood, Professor Dr M Kamran of Oriental College and Director Jamil Jalibi Chair at the Punjab University Professor Ziaul Hassan also spoke on the occasion.