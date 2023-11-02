President Alvi, Election Commission agree on holding general polls on Feb 8

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi and the Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday reached a consensus for holding the general elections in the country on February 8, 2024.

The agreement on the election date was reached in a meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja, who called on the president along with the Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan and four ECP members.

“On today’s order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan, Mr Sikandar Sultan Raja, along with the Attorney General for Pakistan, Mr Mansoor Usman Awan, and four members of the Election Commission of Pakistan, came to meet President Dr Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, to discuss the date for holding the forthcoming General Elections in the country,” a President House statement said.

In the meeting, President Alvi heard about the progress the Election Commission had made in delimitation and elections.

“After a detailed discussion, the meeting unanimously agreed to hold General Elections in the country on 8th February 2024,” the statement added.