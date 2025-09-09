President directs steps to ensure food security amid floods

Tuesday, September 9, 2025
ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday directed the Ministry of National Food Security to take urgent measures to safeguard food security in the country in the wake of the recent flood devastation.

The president, in a meeting with Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain at Aiwan-e-Sadr, stressed the need to protect farmers, ensure uninterrupted availability of essential commodities, and promote modern, climate-resilient agricultural practices.

He expressed confidence that the ministry would continue to take effective measures to enhance productivity, improve storage and distribution systems, and build long-term resilience in the agriculture sector.

Former Federal Minister and Parliamentary Leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party in Senate Sherry Rehman also attended the meeting.

