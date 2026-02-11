Wednesday, February 11, 2026
Latest NewsNational

President conveys felicitations to Iranian leadership on 47th anniversary of Islamic Revolution

ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday conveyed his warm felicitations to Leader of the Islamic Revolution of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and to the people of Iran on the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.
In his letter, the president said that Pakistan and Iran share a relationship deeply rooted in common history, language, culture and geography, which has grown stronger and more vibrant over the years, a Presidency’s news release said.
He expressed confidence that this spirit of brotherhood would continue to flourish in the years ahead, contributing to prosperity, stability and harmony for both countries and the wider region.
The president also extended his best wishes for the good health and well-being of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and offered prayers for peace, progress and prosperity for the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
