President congratulates Under-19 cricket team on winning Asia Cup

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari Sunday congratulated Pakistan Under-19 cricket team on winning Asia Cup.

In a statement, he said the brilliant victory in the final against India was a testament to the hard work, discipline and determination of the young players.

“The success of the Under-19 team is a source of pride and joy for the entire nation,” he added.
The President appreciated the collective performance of the captain, players and the cricket board.

“This victory of the young players is a ray of hope for the upcoming international competitions,” he remarked.

The President lauded the Pakistan Cricket Board for patronizing young talent.

“The efforts of Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi and the coaching staff are commendable,” he said adding, “Prayers and support of the nation are with the young players.”

