President congratulates Sikh community on celebration of Baisakhi

ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday extended his heartfelt felicitation to the Sikh community on the celebration of Baisakhi.

In a message, the president said that the occasion gave a message of love, happiness, peace and affection.

Pakistan felt pride over its diverse cultural heritage, President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.

Pakistan would ensure all steps to facilitate the Sikh community, he further added.

The president said that Pakistan was committed to safeguarding the rights of all minorities and they acknowledged the contributions made by the minorities in the progress and development of the country.