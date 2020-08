ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi Friday conferred Nishan-i-Pakistan, Pakistan’s highest civil award on noted Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani to recognize his decades-old struggle for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

The award was conferred at a special investiture ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, during the flag hoisting ceremony to mark the 74th Independence Day of Pakistan.