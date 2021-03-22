ISLAMABAD, March 22 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi confered Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) on Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Baber here on Monday.

At a special investiture ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President decorated the new air chief with the prestigious award in recognition to his services for the country.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials of the government and armed forces.