President confers Nishan-e-Pakistan on Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday conferred Nishan-e-Pakistan, the highest civilian award, upon President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in recognition of his contribution to strengthening Pakistan–Uzbekistan relations.

The Special Investiture Ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr and was attended by, among others, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, members of the federal cabinet, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, members of the diplomatic corps and parliamentarians, and was followed by a state banquet hosted in honour of the visiting President.

Earlier, a bilateral meeting was held between President Asif Ali Zardari and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

During the meeting President Asif Ali Zardari said that Pakistan attached great importance to its close and brotherly relations with Uzbekistan and views the partnership as a natural and enduring one rooted in shared history, culture and faith.

He said that Pakistan is committed to elevating bilateral relations to new heights through closer cooperation in connectivity, trade and people-to-people contacts.

He described President Mirziyoyev as a visionary statesman whose leadership has transformed Uzbekistan into a modern and prosperous country, and whose contributions to regional and international peace are widely recognised.

He also acknowledged President Mirziyoyev’s personal role in bringing Pakistan and Uzbekistan closer.

President Zardari said that Pakistan and Uzbekistan are natural partners with intertwined futures and expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of bilateral relations.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with Uzbekistan to further strengthen cooperation in trade, connectivity, defence, security, culture and heritage.

He noted that direct air links between the two countries have brought their peoples closer and underscored the importance of regional connectivity initiatives, including the Uzbekistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan Railway Project, while highlighting the need to address remaining challenges through collective efforts.

The president highlighted the steady growth in bilateral trade in recent years and underscored the need to realise the true economic potential of the relationship, with the shared objective of expanding trade to USD 2 billion as agreed by the two sides.

He also stressed the importance of enhancing people-to-people contacts, tourism cooperation and cultural exchanges, drawing on the rich historical and spiritual links between the two nations. President Zardari also expressed the need to extend collaboration and facilitation between the financial institutions, including banks, to support trade and investment flows.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said that Uzbekistan attached great importance to strengthening friendship and the strategic partnership with Pakistan.

He noted with satisfaction the steady growth in bilateral contacts at various levels, including the expansion of trade, an increase in joint ventures, and the implementation of cooperation projects in priority sectors of the economy.

He directed his concerned minister to coordinate with the Pakistani counterpart in this regard.

The Uzbek President emphasised the need to further expand practical cooperation through closer political dialogue, stronger trade, economic and investment ties, and more active business exchanges. He also invited President Asif Ali Zardari to pay an official visit to Uzbekistan.

He also said that two additional direct flights would be added between the two countries, taking the total number of weekly flights to six, to further facilitate people-to-people contacts, tourism and business exchanges.