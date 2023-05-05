President condoles with family members of martyred soldiers

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday called the family members of the Pakistan Army soldiers who embraced martyrdom in Lakki Marwat on April 28 and express sympathies with them.

He talked to the family members of martyred Naib Subedar Tajmir, Havaldar Zakir Ahmed and Sepoy Abid Hussain via telephone and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to them to bear this irreparable loss.

The president saluted the martyrs for their utmost love for their country and devotion to their duties.

Paying tributes to the services and sacrifices of the martyrs for their country, President Alvi thanked the families of the martyrs on behalf of the nation.

He also prayed to Almighty Allah for the elevation of ranks of the departed souls in paradise.