President condoles with bereaved families of martyred Jawans

ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday held telephonic conversation separately with the bereaved families of Jawans who embraced shahadat during an exchange of firing with the terrorists from Afghanistan border.

The president prayed for the high ranks of Shuhada and for the bereaved families to bear the loss with equanimity.

The president also paid rich tribute to the martyred Jawans who laid down their lives for the protection of motherland.

The president talked to father of Shaheed Naek Mowiz Khan, brother of Shaheed Naek Muhammad Rehman and brother of Shaheed Sepoy Irfan.

Brother of Shaheed Muhammad Rehman told the president that he was also serving in the armed forces and it was his desire to embrace shahadat.