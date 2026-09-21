President condoles passing of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep grief and sorrow over the passing of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, younger brother of UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

In a post on X, the President conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the Al Maktoum family. He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and to give patience and strength

to the grieving family.