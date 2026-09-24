President condoles passing of Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim’s brother

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Idrus Ibrahim, elder brother of Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

In a social media post on X, the president extended heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the bereaved family.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the departed soul His mercy and give the family strength and patience to bear this loss.