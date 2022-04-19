President condoles demise of MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday expressed his condolences over the death of the Member National Assembly of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Iqbal Muhammad Ali.

“A very decent knowledgeable colleague of mine. We sat next to each other in NA 2013-18,” the president wrote on Twitter.

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ

Talked to his son to convey my feelings to family. May his soul rest in peace. — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) April 19, 2022

He also prayed for peace of the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.