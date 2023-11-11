President condoles demise of KP CM Azam Khan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 11 (APP): President Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan

The president expressed his condolences to the family of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister.

In his condolence message, President Alvi prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

He also prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and elevation of ranks in paradise.

The president said during his meetings with the late Azam Khan, he found him to be a thorough gentle man.