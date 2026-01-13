President condoles death of PPP leader’s son

Tuesday, January 13, 2026
ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the passing of Ali Haider, the young son of Pakistan Peoples’ Party Faisalabad district president of women wing, Rukhsana Qamar.
In a condolence message issued by the President House Media Wing, the president prayed for the elevation of the departed soul’s ranks in Jannah.
He also expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for the grant of courage to them to bear the loss with patience.
