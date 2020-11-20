President condoles death of Allama Khadim Rizvi

ISLAMABAD, Nov 20 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday extended condolence on the death of head of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi.

“My condolences to the family and followers, on the death of Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi,” he said in a tweet.

علامہ خادم حیسن رضوی کی وفات پر ان کے اہلِ خانہ اور پیروکاروں سے میری تعزیت۔ اللہ مرحوم کے درجات بلند فرمائے۔

انا للہ و انا الیہ راجعون — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) November 20, 2020

The President prayed to Allah Almighty for the rest of departed soul in peace.