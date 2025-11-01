Saturday, November 1, 2025
President condoles death of Aftab Shaban Mirani

ISLAMABAD, Nov 01 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari Saturday expressed his condolences on the death of former Sindh Chief Minister Aftab Shaban Mirani.
He said Aftab Shaban Mirani was among the close associates of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.
“Aftab Shaban Mirani was a senior parliamentarian and a sincere and loyal leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party,” he added.
The President paid tribute to the deceased’s valuable services to democracy, the federation of Pakistan and public.
The President expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family, friends and party workers associated with the late leader.
The President prayed that Allah Almighty may grant the deceased a high rank in Jannah and patience to the bereaved family.
