President condemns terrorist attack outside NADRA office in Bannu

ISLAMABAD, Apr 06 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari Monday condemned terrorist attack outside NADRA office in Bannu.

He expressed deep sorrow and regret over martyrdom of police personnel in the attack.

He prayed for elevation of ranks of martyred constables Rafiullah and Gul Shah Noor. He also expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs.

He said terrorists operating in the country with external support were being completely eliminated with national consensus.