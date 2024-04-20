President condemns terrorist attack on Customs officials in DIKhan

President condemns terrorist attack on Customs officials in DIKhan

ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday condemned a terrorist attack on Customs officials in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The president expressed his condolences with the bereaved families and paid tribute to the sacrifices of Customs officials who laid down their lives while performing their duties, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

He also prayed for the high ranks of Shuhada and for the bereaved families to bear the losses with equanimity.

The president also commended services of the Customs personnel and for their efforts to curb smuggling and reiterated the resolve to efface terrorism and smuggling.

 

By Irfan Khan

Journalist with a baggage of 25 years of experience in national, political, judicial, constitutional and international affairs. Extensively covered events, developing news and happenings with pieces of articles and analysis.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services