President condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye’s capital

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a Turkiye’s government building in Ankara.

The president expressed hope that Turkiye would overcome terrorism under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“I am sure that Turkiye would eliminate the threat of terrorism under the dynamic leadership of

President Erdogan,” the president posted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

One of the two terrorists blew himself up in front of the General Directorate of Security in Turkiye’s capital Ankara on Sunday.