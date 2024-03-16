President condemns terrorist attack in Mir Ali

ISLAMABAD, Mar 16 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday condemned a terrorist attack in Mir Ali, North Waziristan and paid tribute to shaheed officers and personnel of Pakistan army.
He also reiterated the resolve to eradicate terrorism forever, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.
The president expressing condolences, prayed for the high ranks of Shuhada and for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

