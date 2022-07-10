President condemns attack on Senator Sarfraz Bugti

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday strongly condemned the attack on the life of Senator Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti.

In a statement, he said terrorist elements wanted to obstruct the peace and progress of Balochistan with such activities.

Terrorists could not be well-wishers of Pakistan and Balochistan, he said adding the terrorists could not weaken the resolve of the Pakistani nation to defeat terrorism at all costs.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to give complete health to those injured in the attack.