President commends security forces on successful anti-terrorism operations in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari, Sunday, commended the security forces for their successful operations against terrorists in Balochistan.

The president lauded the security forces for eliminating over 71 terrorists during “Operation Shaban” and others across various parts of the province, President Secretariat Media Wing said in a press release.

He said the successful operations against terrorists of Fitna-al-Khwarij and Fitna-al-Hindustan, operating under the patronage of India and the Afghan Taliban, were highly commendable.

Terming the clearance of numerous terrorist hideouts in Balochistan a major success for the security forces, the president emphasized that operations would continue until the complete eradication of terrorism fueled by foreign patronage and assistance.

“The sacrifices and services of our security forces in the fight against terrorism are a source of pride for the entire nation,” the president added.

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