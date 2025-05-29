 President commends security forces for eliminating terrorists in Balochistan

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari Thursday paid tribute to security forces for eliminating five terrorists of Fitna-al-Hindustan during two different operations in Balochistan.

He appreciated the bravery of security forces for killing the Indian sponsored terrorists during the successful intelligence-based operations. He expressed determination to completely eradicate Fitna-al-Hindustan from the country.

The security forces were carrying out activities to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country, he said, adding the whole nation was united against terrorism.

The President said the operations against Fitna-al-Hindustan will continue till the complete end of terrorism.