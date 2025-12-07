Sunday, December 7, 2025
President commends security forces for eliminating Fitna al Hindustan terrorists in Kalat

ISLAMABAD, Dec 07 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari, Sunday, commended the security forces for a successful and effective operation against Indian proxy Fitna al Hindustan in which 12 terrorists were killed in Kalat, Balochistan.

The president said the state of Pakistan was fully capable of taking enemies of peace to their end at all costs.

He expressed his satisfaction over the clearance and sanitization steps being taken in the area, President Media Wing, said in a press release.

The president reiterated that resolve of the nation would foil every conspiracy of Fitna al Hindustan.

