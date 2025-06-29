President commends role of Parliament in inclusive governance

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 29 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari commended the efforts and role of Parliament in promoting inclusive, transparent, and participatory governance.

In a message on the occasion of International Day of Parliamentarism observed on June 30, he said, “Today, we observe the International Day of Parliamentarism, reaffirming our commitment to upholding the principles of democracy, freedom, inclusivity, tolerance, and socio-economic justice.”

“Parliament is the sovereign representative of the people and the guardian of constitutional values. It plays an important role in shaping national policy, ensuring transparency and accountability, and defending the fundamental rights and freedoms of all citizens.

Through effective legislation and oversight, Parliament can help improve public service delivery, enhance governance, and strengthen democratic institutions,” he added.

He said, “The legislature holds the responsibility of protecting democratic ideals and advancing national development.”

“The Parliament of Pakistan will continue to legislate for the welfare of our people, defend their rights and freedoms, and provide effective oversight to ensure public accountability,” he said adding, “Let us build a Pakistan where democracy flourishes, institutions are strong, and every citizen’s voice is heard and respected.”