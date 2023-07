ISLAMABAD, Jul 23 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday congratulated Pakistan A cricket team on their remarkable triumph in the final of Emerging Asia Cup 2023 against India.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “Thrilled. Brilliant & clinical. Congratulations to Pakistan A cricket team on their remarkable triumph in the final of Emerging Cup Asia 2023 against India. Your exemplary performance and steadfast spirit have made us all proud. Kudos Team Pakistan.”

