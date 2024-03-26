President calls on provinces to prioritize primary, secondary education for orphans

ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday urged provincial governments to take special measures aimed at ensuring access to primary and secondary education for orphaned children across the country.

Stressing the need to actively participate in the cause of education, training and care of orphans, the president said the support and education of orphans was a common responsibility of all of us.

He was speaking at an iftar dinner hosted by him for the orphaned children at the President House on the occasion of Orphans Day.

Every year on 15th of Ramazan, the World Orphan’s Day is celebrated on the call of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in all the member countries.

President Zardari said he was delighted to meet the innocent and charming children.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was also present in the ceremony. She also met orphans from different cities of Pakistan.

Chairman Pakistan Orphan Care Forum (POCF) Air Marshal (retd) Farooq Habib addressing the event said the POCF was working for the upbringing and care of orphans.

He said healthy societies always care for the development and education of the vulnerable, especially orphans.

He said there were about 4.6 million orphans in the country while the POCF was taking care of around 100,000 orphan children.

Expressing gratitude to President Asif Zardari, the Chairman POCF said inviting children to the presidency would increase their confidence and motivation.