President calls for whole-of-society approach to tackle cancer

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari have urged the nation to adopt a whole-of-society approach to tackle cancer which is not only a health challenge but a broader societal issue that calls for coordinated, cross-sectoral action.

In his message on World Cancer Day, the president emphasised that the private sector, civil society, the media and community-based organisations all had a vital role in raising awareness and promoting healthy behaviours.

President Zardari underlined that prevention and early detection remained central to the nation’s response, particularly by addressing modifiable risk factors such as tobacco use, unhealthy diets and physical inactivity.

“Today, we come together as a nation and as part of the global community to renew our collective commitment to the fight against cancer. This day is not only a reminder of the serious challenge posed by this disease. It is also a moment to strengthen hope through unity, innovation and sustained action,” the president said.

Cancer, he said continued to be the second leading cause of death in Pakistan, with an estimated annual incidence of 185 cases per 100,000 population. Rapid urbanisation, changes in lifestyle and gaps in awareness have further intensified this burden, he said, adding, these realities underline the urgency of reinforcing our efforts and accelerating progress in cancer prevention and control.

President Zardari added that behind these figures were families across Pakistan who faced long journeys to hospitals, the emotional strain of delayed diagnosis and the financial pressure that often accompanies prolonged treatment. For many households, cancer disrupts livelihoods, education and daily routines, placing an added burden on caregivers and patients alike, he said, adding, addressing cancer therefore means easing not only medical suffering but also the social and economic stress borne by ordinary citizens.

The president mentioned that the government, in close collaboration with provincial governments, healthcare institutions and international partners, has undertaken important initiatives to address this critical public health concern.

“A comprehensive national cancer strategy is under development, with particular emphasis on childhood cancer. Ongoing efforts focus on strengthening healthcare infrastructure, conducting detailed assessments of the cancer burden and existing interventions, and formulating national and provincial cancer control strategies. In addition, through public–private partnership initiatives, free treatment will be provided to selected cancer patients in federally administered areas,” he said.

The government, he said was also advancing cancer care through strengthened research and data systems, with data-driven clinics enabling meaningful research and collaboration. These combined efforts would contribute to reducing the devastating impact of cancer on individuals and families, he added.

He urged all citizens, healthcare professionals, civil society organisations and the private sector to join hands in this shared mission. “Together, we can ensure equitable access to timely diagnosis, effective treatment and compassionate care for all, regardless of socioeconomic background,” he said.

The president reaffirmed the government’s resolve to make cancer prevention and control a national priority, guided by equity, innovation and determination. “United in purpose, we can bring hope and healing to those affected and honour the memory of those who have lost their lives to this disease,” he added.