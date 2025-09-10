President calls for unity, reforms on Quaid-e-Azam’s 77th death anniversary

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 10 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari, in his message on the 77th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, paid rich tribute to the Father of the Nation and urged Pakistanis to draw inspiration from his vision of justice, equality, tolerance, and democracy.

The President said Quaid-e-Azam not only created a homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent but also gave them dignity, identity, and self-respect, a Presidency’s news release said.

“His dream was of a progressive, inclusive, and forward-looking nation where all citizens, regardless of religion, caste, or creed, would enjoy equal rights and opportunities,” he emphasized.

Highlighting current developments in India, President Zardari said the treatment of minorities under the RSS-influenced government had once again validated the Two-Nation Theory. “Even India’s own minority communities acknowledge that their religious, political, and social rights are no longer secure. These circumstances reaffirm that the creation of Pakistan was not only justified but inevitable,” he noted.

Acknowledging the challenges Pakistan faces today—ranging from economic difficulties and climate change to extremism and institutional reforms—the President said the nation must follow the example of Quaid-e-Azam and the Pakistan Movement leaders who overcame immense odds through unity and resolve.

“This is a defining moment for Pakistan. Let us reaffirm our resolve to build the country envisioned by Quaid— a democratic state, governed by the rule of law and accountable institutions,” President Zardari urged. He underlined the need to ensure opportunities for youth, empowerment of women, and respect for minorities.

Reiterating Quaid’s guiding principles of “unity, faith, and discipline,” the President said these ideals remain as relevant today as in 1947. “If we honour his legacy with sincerity and action, there is no challenge we cannot overcome. I am confident that by acting upon the Quaid’s teachings, we can make Pakistan stronger and prosperous, Insha’Allah,” he concluded.