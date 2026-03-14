President calls for unity against Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari called upon governments, civil society, media and faith leaders across the world to reject prejudice and work together through dialogue and lawful means against Islamophobia.

In a message on the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, he said, “On the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, following a resolution of the United Nations General Assembly, we stand against hatred, discrimination and intolerance directed at Muslims worldwide.

The day calls attention to the rise in prejudice and violence faced by Muslim communities and to the need for tolerance and respect for religious diversity.

“Respect for religious belief and equal protection under the law are not optional principles. They are obligations. Pakistan will continue to speak clearly and act consistently in support of these principles, at home and abroad,” he remarked.

“It also recalls the tragic events in Christchurch, which shocked the conscience of humanity. Islamophobia appears in many ways. Hate speech. Discrimination. Attacks on religious symbols and places of worship. Such acts violate fundamental human rights and run counter to the basic principle that all people deserve equal treatment under the law,” he added.

The President said, “Islam teaches peace, compassion and justice. It calls for respect for all humanity, regardless of faith, race, or background. Attempts to link Islam with extremism or violence reflect ignorance and weaken efforts to promote dialogue and mutual understanding among civilisations.”

“The Universal Declaration of Human Rights affirms that all human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. Article 2 makes clear that everyone is entitled to these rights without distinction of any kind, including religion. These principles remain central to a just international order,” he stressed.

“Pakistan has ratified several human rights conventions. We speak out against Islamophobia at international meetings and conferences. Freedom of expression is a fundamental right, but it carries responsibility. It must not be used to incite hatred or division. The international community should strengthen legal safeguards against hate crimes and promote practical cooperation among faith leaders, educators and media organisations,” he continued.

He said, “Across the world, many Pakistanis live and work abroad. They run businesses, serve in hospitals, study in universities and contribute to their communities.

When prejudice against Muslims grows, it affects their sense of safety and their prospects at work or in education. No one should be judged or excluded because of their faith.”

He said, “In Pakistan, we make sure non-Muslims can access government services, schools, and jobs without barriers. Their voices should be heard in local councils and national debates.

The Federal Cabinet has approved the Interfaith Harmony Policy and the Strategy of Religious Tolerance. Parliament has enacted the National Commission for Minorities’ Rights Act, 2025. An independent National Commission for Minorities is now being set up to protect minority rights and handle complaints.”