President calls for enhanced outreach as FTO decides 6500 complaints in 2022

ISLAMABAD, Mar 13 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday asked the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) to increase its outreach and raise awareness about its role in providing speedy justice to the people against the maladministration of tax authorities in matters relating to income tax, customs duties, sales tax, and federal excise duty.

The president said this talking to the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO), Dr Asif Mahmood Jah, who called on him to present FTO’s Annual Report for the year 2022, at Aiwan-e-Sadr here.

Highlighting the salient features of the report, Dr Asif Mahmood Jah informed that FTO received 7000 complaints during 2022 as compared to 2816 complaints in the year 2021. He said that 6500 complaints out of 7000 had been disposed of during the year 2022.

The FTO highlighted that tax refund claims to the tune of Rs 7 billion were decided and the due amount was paid to the aggrieved taxpayers by the FBR. He said 78% of FTO’s decisions have been implemented and he was personally monitoring the implementation of decisions on a daily basis.

FTO Dr Asif Mahmood Jah also briefed the president about the important initiatives taken by his organization during 2022.

He said that an Overseas Pakistanis Grievances Redressal Cell (OPGRC) had been established in the FTO Secretariat to deal with the complaints of overseas Pakistanis pertaining to federal taxes.

He informed that a facilitation desk had also been set up for taxpayers to enable them to avail all customs/tax-related services and get their issues resolved within the FTO’s premises in Islamabad.

The FTO highlighted that Honorary Coordinators (Business Liaisons) from different chambers of commerce and industry and other trade bodies were appointed in FTO headquarters and regional offices to enhance its reach to aggrieved taxpayers.

He further apprised that more than 88 awareness sessions were conducted during 2022 and an outreach campaign was undertaken to enhance FTO’s outreach across the country.

President Alvi appreciated the performance of FTO in enhancing its outreach and providing relief to aggrieved taxpayers against the maladministration and high-handedness of tax officials.