President calls for electricity, water savings

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari urged all Pakistanis to conserve electricity, fuel, and water, embrace sustainable habits, and take responsibility for a greener and more resilient Pakistan.

In a message on Earth Hour Day and World Water Day observed on March 22, 2025, he said, “On this year’s Earth Hour, we stand with the global community in reaffirming our commitment to energy conservation, environmental sustainability, and climate action. As we switch off non-essential lights, let this act serve as a symbol of our resolve to reduce energy consumption, minimize our carbon footprint, and protect Pakistan’s ecosystems.”

He said, “Pakistan faces energy challenges as rising fuel costs, power shortages, and inefficient energy use put immense strain on our economy and environment.”

“To build a secure and sustainable future, we must take decisive action to conserve electricity, reduce fuel consumption, and adopt renewable energy sources. Simple, everyday steps, including turning off unnecessary lights, using energy-efficient appliances, reducing reliance on fossil fuels, and promoting public transport and fuel-efficient vehicles, can help reduce energy waste and strengthen our national energy security,” he added.

The President said, “This year, Earth Hour coincides with World Water Day 2025, under the theme ‘Give an Hour for Water’. As a water-stressed nation, we must take urgent measures to ensure the availability of clean and safe drinking water for all. The catastrophic floods of 2022, which displaced millions and caused immense destruction, serve as a stark reminder of climate change’s devastating effects on our country. We must build climate-resilient infrastructure, prevent water pollution, and promote sustainable agricultural practices.”

He said, “Our agriculture sector needs to embrace efficient irrigation techniques, such as drip irrigation and rainwater harvesting, to reduce water wastage. Households and industries must adopt responsible consumption habits. Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to combating climate change, strengthening energy security, and ensuring water sustainability. But real change begins with each one of us. I urge all Pakistanis to conserve electricity, fuel, and water, embrace sustainable habits, and take responsibility for a greener and more resilient Pakistan.”

The President said, “Together, let us protect our homeland and our planet from the growing threat of climate change.”