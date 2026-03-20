President calls for collective action to protect forests

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari has urged citizens and institutions to take collective responsibility for protecting and expanding the country’s forests, highlighting their vital role in economic stability, environmental protection, and community well-being.

In his message on the International Day of Forests, the president emphasized this year’s theme, “Forests and Economies,” noting that forests are not only natural assets but also key drivers of livelihoods.

He said millions of Pakistanis, especially in rural areas, depend on forests for food, fuel, timber, and supplemental income, making them an integral part of daily life.

The president pointed out that Pakistan’s forests currently span approximately 4.1 million hectares, accounting for nearly 5 percent of the country’s land area.

However, with an estimated 11,000 hectares lost annually, he stressed the urgency of conservation and restoration efforts.

“Forests protect water sources, support agriculture, shelter wildlife, and strengthen resilience against climate change,” he said, adding that even urban green spaces help improve air quality, reduce heat, and provide safe recreational areas for children.

Highlighting government initiatives, the president noted that through the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination and provincial partnerships, significant progress has been made under the Green Pakistan Programme.

With an investment exceeding Rs. 125 billion, more than 2 billion trees have been planted or distributed nationwide.

He said these efforts are not only restoring ecosystems but also creating green jobs, boosting rural incomes, and helping families meet essential needs. Healthy forests, he added, play a critical role in reducing the risks of floods and landslides, which impact thousands of citizens each year.

The president urged government bodies, educators, youth, businesses, and local communities to actively participate in forest conservation.

He also acknowledged the longstanding role of indigenous and local communities in sustainably managing forest resources.

“Their knowledge and participation are essential for ensuring that forests continue to provide food, water, and energy for future generations,” he said.

The president reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building a greener and more resilient Pakistan, urging all stakeholders to work together to safeguard the country’s natural heritage and strengthen its economy.