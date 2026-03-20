President calls for collaboration to protect glaciers

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari said Pakistan supported greater collaboration in research, data sharing, early warning systems and access to climate finance so that vulnerable mountain regions can better respond to changing conditions.

In a message on the World Day for Glaciers observed on March 21, he said, “On the World Day for Glaciers, we are reminded of the vital role these great mountain ice reserves play in sustaining life and livelihoods.”

“For Pakistan, the glaciers of the Hindu Kush, Karakoram and Himalaya form one of the most important natural systems on which our country depends. With more than 13,000 glaciers, these mountains hold the largest concentration of ice outside the polar regions. They feed the Indus River system that supports our agriculture, energy production and water supply,” he added.

“The importance of these glaciers is felt far beyond the high mountains. Water flowing from them irrigates fields across the Indus basin, sustains hydropower generation and supports the daily needs of towns and villages,” he said adding, “For communities living in the northern regions, however, changing glacier patterns also bring growing risks. Sudden floods from glacial lakes, landslides and damage to roads and homes have become a serious concern for many families.”

He said, “Climate change is accelerating glacier melt and increasing the likelihood of glacial lake outburst floods. The extreme heat and weather events witnessed in northern Pakistan in 2025, which led to flash floods, landslides, loss of lives and damage to infrastructure, served as a clear warning.”

“These developments underline the need to strengthen preparedness and to support the resilience of mountain communities in Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he remarked.

He informed that Pakistan has taken important steps to address these challenges.

“Through the National Climate Change Policy 2021, the National Adaptation Plan 2023 and our Nationally Determined Contributions, we are working to improve climate monitoring systems, strengthen early warning mechanisms, promote resilient infrastructure and support local communities in reducing disaster risks,” he continued.

He said protecting glaciers and supporting sustainable development in the Hindu Kush–Karakoram–Himalaya region also required strong cooperation among mountain countries and international partners.

“Our glaciers are central to Pakistan’s water security and to the stability of the ecosystems that sustain our people. Their protection requires steady effort and close cooperation at both national and international levels. The choices we make today will shape the future of our mountains and the wellbeing of generations that follow,” he concluded.