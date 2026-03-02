President calls communities, public authorities for stronger wildlife protection on World Wildlife Day

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP): President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, has urged citizens, communities and public authorities to strengthen efforts to protect the country’s wildlife and natural habitats, warning that environmental degradation directly affects livelihoods and economic stability.

In a message issued on the occasion of World Wildlife Day, the president extended greetings to conservationists and organisations working to safeguard biodiversity across the country. He noted that Pakistan’s diverse ecosystems, including forests, wetlands, mountains and coastal regions, are vital to agriculture, water systems and rural livelihoods.

“Pakistan is home to remarkable biodiversity and a range of ecosystems that support agriculture, water systems and livelihoods,” the president said, adding that these natural assets remain under increasing pressure from habitat loss, climate change, illegal hunting and the unsustainable use of land and water.

He stressed that the consequences of environmental damage are already being felt at the community level. Shrinking forests contribute to soil erosion and flooding, degraded wetlands undermine farmers’ and fishermen’s incomes, and the disappearance of wildlife disrupts ecological systems that sustain crops, grazing lands and clean water supplies.

“These are not distant concerns,” he said, noting that the impact extends from rural villages to urban markets and households dependent on natural resources.

President Zardari highlighted ongoing efforts to improve habitat protection, strengthen enforcement against illegal hunting and promote community-led conservation initiatives. He also underscored the importance of awareness programmes in schools and local institutions, saying that long-term protection depends on informed and responsible citizens.

Describing wildlife conservation as a “practical responsibility,” the president called for cooperation between public authorities and local communities, alongside respect for environmental laws.

“On this day, I encourage all citizens to play their part in safeguarding the natural resources that sustain our country,” he said.