ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP): President of the United States Joe Biden invited 40 world leaders to participate in the Virtual Leaders Summit on Climate on April 22-23 but surprisingly left out Pakistan, a country severely and frequently affected by climate change, global warming and rising temperatures.

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in a tweet said that the summit would reconvene the Major Economies Forum and would be a milestone.

The leaders invited for Global Climate Summit included Prime Ministers of Bangladesh, Bhutan and India. President Biden had also invited the leadership of countries like Japan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, China, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Indonesia and Italy.

While responding to a media query, the Spokesperson of the Foreign Office said Pakistan’s commitment to addressing Climate Change and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership on this account was well accepted and appreciated around the world. The government’s landmark initiatives like the Billion Tree Tsunami had won international acclaim, including from the World Economic Forum.

Pakistan was also meaningfully contributing to shape the global Climate Change discourse, inter alia, as the Vice President of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and member of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Pakistan also co-chaired the multibillion-dollar Green Climate Fund, established to support climate actions in developing countries, last year.

The spokesperson aid the Leaders’ Summit on Climate Change hosted by President Biden reconvened the U.S.-led Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, bringing together leaders from countries responsible for approximately 80 percent of global emissions and GDP.

The summit also included representation from countries holding Chairs of geographic regions and groups including Least Developed Countries, Small Island Developing States, and Climate Vulnerable Forum. Pakistan, despite being among the top ten countries affected by Climate Change, was one of the lowest emitters – with less than one percent of the global emissions.

Climate Change was one of the defining challenges of our times that could only be countered through inclusive, cooperative and forward-looking policies. Pakistan remained fully committed to play its due role in this fight, the Spokesperson added.

In the days ahead, the analysts will continue wondering whether omission of Pakistan was some kind of bias of the new US administration or even the issue of climate change had become a victim of political expediency.

Excluding Pakistan will raise questions about the larger designs of the United States in the South Asian region.