President assents to Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday signed into law the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021, after its passage by the joint session of the parliament.

With the signing of this bill, the president has assented to all the 33 bills passed by the joint session of the parliament recently.

In two different ceremonies held respectively on Wednesday and Thursday, the president had signed the “Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill” to safeguard the rights of working journalists and Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2021 providing for use of EVMs in next general elections.