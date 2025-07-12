President asks int’l community to take notice of HR abuses in IIOJ&K

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 12 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari appealed to the international community and human rights organizations to take immediate notice of the ongoing Indian state terrorism and grave human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a message on the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs’ Day observed on July 13, he said, “I pay tribute to the 22 great Kashmiri martyrs who sacrificed their lives against oppression and barbarism and for the right to freedom, outside Srinagar Jail on July 13, 1931.”

“The great struggle that the Kashmiri people are carrying forward today is a continuation of the sacrifices of these 22 martyrs. The candle of freedom that their sacrifice lit in the hearts of the Kashmiri nation is still burning brightly today,” he added.

He said, “Pakistan pays tribute to the bravery, determination and sacrifices of the Kashmiri people, who have stood firm against Indian rule for decades and continue to struggle for their freedom.”

“India’s illegal occupation of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir has turned it into a military prison where extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, political imprisonment, attempts to change the population ratio and systematic conspiracies to erase the identity of Muslims are ongoing,” he added.

He said, “Today, we salute these martyrs and all other Kashmiris who sacrificed their lives for freedom.”

“Pakistan will continue to provide political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri brothers until they achieve their right to self-determination in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council,” he concluded.