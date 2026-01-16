President Asif Zardari calls for unity, faith & moral resolve on Shab-e-Meraj

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday said the blessed occasion of Shab-e-Meraj represents a profound expression of spiritual elevation, complete faith and closeness to Allah Almighty for the entire Muslim Ummah.

In his message on Shab-e-Meraj, the president said that on this sacred night Allah Almighty bestowed an honour upon His beloved Prophet Muhammad Mustafa (peace be upon him), which transcends human understanding and continues to serve as a source of guidance for believers across generations.

President Zardari said the event of Meraj teaches that through firm faith, patience and obedience, human beings can aspire to the highest moral and spiritual ranks. He added that the occasion also reminds Muslims that hardships and trials are temporary, while the mercy and support of Allah Almighty are everlasting.

The president said that on Shab-e-Meraj the Muslim Ummah was granted prayer, which establishes a direct and constant bond between humankind and the Creator. He noted that Salaah is not merely an act of worship but a means of self-discipline, character building and fostering a sense of collective responsibility, which forms the foundation of a just and balanced society.

President Zardari urged people to incorporate its teachings into their daily lives by promoting tolerance, respect for the rule of law, social justice and compassion for humanity. He stressed the need for collective efforts to build a state where peace, patience and moral values define the national character.

The president said that at a time when the world, and particularly the Muslim Ummah, is facing complex intellectual, social and humanitarian challenges, Shab-e-Miraj offers a powerful message of unity, perseverance and hope. He said the blessed night reminds Muslims that shared challenges can only be addressed through solidarity and moral resolve.

President Zardari prayed that Allah Almighty may grant Pakistan peace and security, national harmony and sustainable development, and enable the country to move forward as a strong, dignified and welfare-oriented state. He also prayed for wisdom to understand, live by and pass on the message of Shab-e-Miraj to future generations.

“Long live Pakistan,” the president concluded.