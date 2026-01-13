President Asif Zardari arrives in Bahrain on four-day official visit

- Advertisement -

MANAMA, Jan 13 (APP): President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari arrived in Manama on Tuesday on a four-day official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation in key sectors.

Upon arrival, the president was received by Commander of the Bahrain National Guard Sheikh Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa and Bahrain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. Ambassador of Bahrain to Pakistan Mohammed Ibrahim Abdulqader and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Bahrain Saqib Rauf were also present on the occasion, a Presidency’s news release said.

During his visit, President Zardari is scheduled to hold meetings with the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

The president will also address a reception at the headquarters of the Economic Development Board in Manama.