President Asif Ali Zardari offers Eid ul-Fitr prayers at Zardari House Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, Mar 31 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari offered the Eid ul-Fitr prayers at Zardari House in Nawabshah on Monday.
On this occasion, the President prayed for the security, development and prosperity of the country.
A large number of political and social personalities, along with PPP workers and the public, joined the President for the Eid prayers at Zardari House in Nawabshah.
Afterwards, the President met with the people and extended Eid greetings.
Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Provincial Minister Ali Hassan Zardari, Zia ul Hassan Lanjar and other leaders were also present on the occasion.
