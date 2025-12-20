Sunday, December 21, 2025
President arrives in Baghdad on four day official visit

6
BAGHDAD, Dec 20 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari Saturday arrived in Baghdad on four-day official visit to Iraq.

The President was warmly welcomed by the Iraqi authorities upon his arrival.

He was received by the Iraqi Minister of Culture and Tourism Prof Dr Ahmad Fakkak al-Badrani, Pakistan’s ambassador to Iraq Muhammad Zeeshan Ahmed and other senior officials.

During the visit, discussions are expected to be held with the top Iraqi leadership to enhance cooperation in various fields.

The President’s visit will further promote the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iraq.

