President Arif Alvi presented farewell guard of honour

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday was presented a farewell guard of honor at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, marking the culmination of his term.

The smartly turned-out contingents of the armed forces presented the guard of honor which was reviewed by the outgoing president.

The national anthem was played as the president stood at the saluting dais.

Later, he also shook hands with the officers and staffers of the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The farewell guard of honour was given a day before the next presidential election scheduled to be held on Saturday.

Dr. Arif Alvi was sworn in as the 13th President of Pakistan on September 9, 2018.