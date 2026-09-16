President approves Tamgha-i-Shujaat for PIMS nurse who saved infant during fire incident

ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday approved the conferment of Tamgha-i-Shujaat upon Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) staff nurse Razia Noreen, who demonstrated exceptional courage by risking her life to rescue the sole surviving child during a fire incident at the hospital.

The recognition follows the tragic fire at PIMS hospital’s neonatal nursery on August 26, 2026, which broke out during the early morning hours and claimed the lives of 14 infants.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier met with nurse Razia Noreen and presented her with a cheque of Rs10 million and had also announced a national award for her, praising her selfless devotion to duty and exceptional bravery.

President Zardari also approved other summaries on different legislative and institutional matters including The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Amendment Bill, 2026, The Standard Time (Interpretation of References) Amendment Bill, 2026, and another bill related to the environmentally sound management of hazardous materials in ships, besides approving the Revision of the Table of Organization and Equipment (TOE) for the Armed Forces Institute of Urology (AFIU) Rawalpindi.