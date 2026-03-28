President approves conferment of civil awards upon 15 members of National Task Force on Power sector reforms

ISLAMABAD, March 28 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari, on the recommendation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, has approved conferment of civil awards upon 15 members of National Task Force on power sector reforms.

On the president’s approval, ten members would be conferred upon Sitara-i-Imtiaz while five others would be decorated with Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, President Secretariat Media Wing, Saturday, said in a press release.