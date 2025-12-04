President approves appointment of CDF, extension of Chief of Air Staff

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 04 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari has approved the summary submitted by the Prime Minister for the appointment of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir NI(M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff, concurrently as Chief of Defence Forces for a period of five years.

He has also approved a two-year extension in the service of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu NI(M), HJ, Chief of Air Staff, to take effect from the completion of his present tenure on 19 March 2026.

The President extended his best wishes to the COAS, concurrently the Chief of Defence Forces and the Chief of Air Staff for their successful tenures.