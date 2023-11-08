President appoints Nasir Mahmood as AIOU vice chancellor

ISLAMABAD, Nov 08 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday appointed Nasir Mahmood as the Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University.
The president made the said appointment under section 11 of Allama Iqbal Open University Act 1974, a President House press release said.
By Ishtiaq Rao
