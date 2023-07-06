President appoints Justice M. Ibrahim Khan as acting PHC chief justice

ISLAMABAD, July 6 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday appointed Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan as the Acting Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court.

The president made the appointment as the seat fell vacant after the elevation of Chief Justice Musarrat Hilali to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan is the senior most judge of the Peshawar High Court.

The president made the appointment under Article 196 of the Constitution, till the appointment of a new chief justice.

